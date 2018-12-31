Celebrate New Year's Eve San Diego style

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diegans will be out all over the county to celebrate 2019.

The Hilton Bayfront will transform into one of the biggest parties in the area. Party organizers tell News 8 they anticipate nearly 4,000 people to attend.

Thousands of people from across the country will ring in the new year in America's Finest City. Because of this, $300,000 in equipment and lights have been brought in from the Lady Gaga Tour.

Revelers of all ages, typically 20's-40's can celebrate with all-inclusive tickets that start at $199. Organizers say there will be some nice surprises for attendees in addition to a midnight countdown.

The DJ will be James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules. The event will also boast an 80's cover band.

Visitors in town for the Holiday Bowl thought they were getting sunny San Diego instead of the cold and drizzle that they received.

In addition to the big parties downtown, there will also be New Year's Eve parties for families at Legoland in Carlsbad where they will have a brick drop starting at 6 p.m.