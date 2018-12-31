Local marine family displaced after kitchen fire destroys apartment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A military couple and their dog are displaced this New Year's Eve after a kitchen fire destroyed their apartment.

Just after 8:00 on Sunday night, Vista firefighters were called to the Millcreek Apartments on South Santa Fe Avenue.

Neighbors in the surrounding units say they saw dark smoke ouring out of the apartment. When fire crews arrived they told neighbors to get out in case the fire spreads.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but they did have to call for backup, saying what started as an oven fire quickly spread to other parts of the kitchen.

Battalion Chief Craig Usher said the residents were pre-heating their oven and they forgot there was a wooden cutting board inside the oven. The residents quickly noticed the fire and then called 911.

Usher recommends that people don't store things in their oven because these types of fires happen all of the time.

The couple made it out with their dog and watched helplessly as crew put out the fire.

News 8 was told the couple are a military family who moved into the unit just days ago.