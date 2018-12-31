Local firefighter wins big at First Responders Edition of Price Is Right

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It is a place where one sentence can turn a lifelong television dream into a game show reality.

This September that television dream became a game show reality for San Diego City firefighter, Thomas Woods when he went up to Hollywood for a special Price Is Right First Responder's Edition.

Woods already had his spot in the crowd, but he knew contestants row was his ultimate goal. He even went as far as looking up different ways to get picked for the show.

Woods said the instructions were so detailed that by the time he was in Hollywood he forgot them all! It didn't matter however.

He nailed his first bid to leave contestants row and take his turn at a pricing game.

It just so happens that his potential prize was a new Jeep Renegade.

Lucky Seven was the game he mastered to take home the car. Woods, The firefighter received help in his win from an unlikely source. He said there was a San Diego police officer in the front who looked like he knew what he was doing so Woods followed everything the man said!

That police officer also got picked and ultimately ended up beating Woods for a spot in the showcase showdown.

If you want to be a part of the San Diego Fire Department they will soon be hiring! Get more information here.