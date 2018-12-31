Local firefighter wins big at First Responders Edition of Price Is Right

As 2018 comes to a close, News 8 is taking a look back at the San Diego news stories that resonated most with viewers.
A military couple and their dog are displaced this New Year's Eve after a kitchen fire destroyed their apartment.
San Diegans will be out all over the county to celebrate 2019. The Hilton Bayfront will transform into one of the biggest parties in the area.
San Diego County residents will have multiple ways to get home safely after celebrating New Year's Eve Monday and are encouraged to plan ahead.
A sinkhole at Sweetwater Lodge trailer park has displaced two residents in one of the mobile homes, San Miguel Fire Rescue officials said.
Both driving under the influence arrests and traffic fatalities were down statewide and in San Diego County over the New Year holiday weekend between 6:01 p.m. Friday night and 6 a.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 300 additional homeless residents on New Year's Eve due to forecasted rain, the San Diego Housing Commission announced Monday.
Draw inspiration from The New Children’s Museum annual Pajama Jam party to celebrate New Year's Eve with your own kids at home.
Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.
Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.