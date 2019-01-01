CBP fires tear gas after 150 migrants attempt to climb border fence

Everything from animals sold at pet stores to breathalizers required for convicted drunk drivers and cutbacks on plastic straws will be affected by new California laws that took effect Tuesday.
Police Tuesday were investigating a New Year's Eve stabbing that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Human feces, overflowing garbage, illegal off-roading and other damaging behavior in fragile areas were beginning to overwhelm some of the West's iconic national parks, as a partial government shutdown left the areas open to visitors but with little staff on duty.
Due to overnight snowfall and current low temperatures, chains were being required Tuesday on Palomar Mountain, the California Highway Patrol said.
In final statistics released by the California Highway Patrol for the New Year's holiday from 6 p.m. Friday to noon Tuesday, driving-under-the-influence arrests and traffic fatalities were both down countywide compared to a year ago.
For the first time in its 130-year history, the Rose Parade Grand Marshal -- 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan -- entertained along with her grandchildren with a medley of her hits before one of the world's most renowned processions made its way along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.
The new year ushered in a cross-border clash during which tear gas was used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to block approximately 150 migrants attempting to climb over -- or crawl under -- the U.S.-Mexico border fence into California, officials said.
As 2018 comes to a close, News 8 is taking a look back at the San Diego news stories that resonated most with viewers.
A Christmas Eve winter storm drenching Holiday Bowl fans and dropping varying amounts of rain countywide -- and snow in the mountains above 4,000 feet -- has departed leaving cool, dry conditions, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
A car that drove through the Port of Entry in San Ysidro and continued northbound on the southbound I-5 Freeway crashed and injured two people Monday, authorities said.