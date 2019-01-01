Sorrento crash hospitalizes driver with serious injuries - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sorrento crash hospitalizes driver with serious injuries

By City News Service
SORRENTO VALLEY (CNS) - A driver on Interstate 805 was hospitalized after causing a crash Tuesday that shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway in Sorrento Valley near the I-15 transition, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m., according to the CHP.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious head injuries.

Traffic was bypassed to the U.S. Route 56.

No other information was immediately available.

