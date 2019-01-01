Sorrento crash hospitalizes driver with serious injuries

SORRENTO VALLEY (CNS) - A driver on Interstate 805 was hospitalized after causing a crash Tuesday that shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway in Sorrento Valley near the I-15 transition, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.



The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m., according to the CHP.



Police said the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious head injuries.



Traffic was bypassed to the U.S. Route 56.



No other information was immediately available.