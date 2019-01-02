Scooter safety advocates to submit safety proposal to the mayor

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A group of San Diegans concerned about the misuse of motorized scooters are taking steps to address what they are calling a crisis.

The group called "Safe Walkways" is made up of people who live around San Diego and who say rental scooters like Lime and Bird have affected their quality of life. They say that when scooters are driven on sidewalks and other walkways it makes it difficult, even hazardous at times, to walk around.

The group is launching a new campaign called NOW or Not on Walkways. The campaign is a push more for more regulations regarding scooters. The suggestions range from where and how fast the scooters can travel to how those who are injured are reimbursed for medical costs.

In October, Mayor Faulconer proposed that the City of San Diego create an agreement for scooter rental companies with five goals, including changing scooter speeds, educating riders, data sharing and fees.

However, Safe Walkways says those goals did not go far enough to hold companies and riders accountable.

The group will march a petition with their new suggestions to the Mayor’s office on Wednesday.