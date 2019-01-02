Thieves steal man's backpack, wallet at gunpoint in San Ysidro

A group of San Diegans concerned about the misuse of motorized scooters are taking steps to address what they are calling a crisis.
Two men robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint on Wednesday morning in San Ysidro, police said. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Via Costina, just south of state Route 905, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.
Construction crews will begin a three-week closure of a section of Chesterfield Drive on Wednesday to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Cold morning low temperatures creating a risk of frost and freezing conditions in county inland and deserts. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer through Friday.
Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns as Ohio State concluded a turbulent season by building a 25-point lead, then surviving Washington's comeback attempt in a 28-23 victory Tuesday in the 105th Rose Bowl.
One of the first babies born in 2019 in San Diego County made her debut into the world just past midnight.
The new year ushered in a cross-border clash during which tear gas was used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to block approximately 150 migrants attempting to climb over -- or crawl under -- the U.S.-Mexico border fence into California, officials said.
A driver on Interstate 805 was hospitalized after causing a crash Tuesday that shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway in Sorrento Valley near the I-15 transition, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.
Everything from animals sold at pet stores to breathalizers required for convicted drunk drivers and cutbacks on plastic straws will be affected by new California laws that took effect Tuesday.
Police Tuesday were investigating a New Year's Eve stabbing that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.