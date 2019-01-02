City Councilwoman Barbara Bry announces 2020 candidacy for mayor

A former member of a South Bay parent-teacher association was arrested on wednesday on suspicion of embezzling from the organization.
City Councilwoman Barbara Bry on Wednesday announced her candidacy in San Diego's 2020 mayoral race.
A Mexican national was charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of a California police officer last week, prosecutors said. Gustavo Perez Arriaga was expected to be arraigned later in the day in Modesto, said John Goold, spokesman for the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.
The California Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute challenge to a pending state law that opens police records to the public and eases what currently is one of the nation's most secretive police privacy laws.
A group of San Diegans concerned about the misuse of motorized scooters are taking steps to address what they are calling a crisis. Scooters riding on the sidewalk.
Construction crews will begin a three-week closure of a section of Chesterfield Drive on Wednesday to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Two men robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint on Wednesday morning in San Ysidro, police said. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Via Costina, just south of state Route 905, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.
Cold morning low temperatures creating a risk of frost and freezing conditions in county inland and deserts. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer through Friday.
Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns as Ohio State concluded a turbulent season by building a 25-point lead, then surviving Washington's comeback attempt in a 28-23 victory Tuesday in the 105th Rose Bowl.
One of the first babies born in 2019 in San Diego County made her debut into the world just past midnight.