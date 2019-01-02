Ex-PTA head jailed for alleged embezzlement

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former member of a South Bay parent-teacher association was arrested on wednesday on suspicion of embezzling from the organization.

Kaitlyn Faith Birchman, former president of the Imperial Beach Charter School PTA, was taken into custody this morning at her Temecula home, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

Birchman, the subject of an arrest warrant issued in November, "cooperated with the investigators and spoke to them about the alleged embezzlement," Sgt. Karl Miller said.

The suspect was voted off the PTA in March, months after other board members began noticing that funds had mysteriously gone missing from the agency's coffers.

Officials did not immediately release the amount of money allegedly stolen in the case.

Birchman, 30, was booked into jail in the Riverside area, then released on bond, Miller said. The case will be tried in San Diego County.