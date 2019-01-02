Freeze warning issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in San Diego County from 10 p.m., Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures could drop to as low as 26 degrees in parts of the county, according to the NWS.

Cold temperatures expected tonight across #SoCal ?? / A Freeze Warning is in effect for the valleys and lower deserts through 8 AM tomorrow / Be sure to protect your outdoor plants and pets! ???? #cawx pic.twitter.com/FV6fJ3wnW4 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 2, 2019

Water pipes could freeze if not adequately insulated. Sensitive plants and crops could be damaged or killed. Adequate shelter will be necessary for pets.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The holidays have come and gone, but the cold air in #SoCal has not! A Freeze Warning has been issued from 10 pm tonight thru tomorrow morning for San Diego County valleys and deserts. Overnight lows could drop below 30° @CBS8 @thecwsandiego #cawx pic.twitter.com/tZuCu8hEr6 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 3, 2019

