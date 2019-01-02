Freeze warning issued for parts of San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in San Diego County from 10 p.m., Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures could drop to as low as 26 degrees in parts of the county, according to the NWS.

Water pipes could freeze if not adequately insulated. Sensitive plants and crops could be damaged or killed. Adequate shelter will be necessary for pets.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

