Lakeside dog wins bit at national competition

Lakeside (NEWS 8) – Tauriel the Sky Terrier from Lakeside took home several awards at the American Kennel Club National Championship, along with her owner.

Michelle Shiue said the Skye Terrier breed is rare. “There are approximately 5,000 left in the entire world. They are originally from the Aisle of Sky in Scotland, and the United Kingdom has classified them as an endangered breed.”

Tauriel is even more rare because of her drop ears and her personality. “Tory is just a sweet dog. She loves everybody. She is kind of not a typical Skye Terrier. Most are reserved and cautious with strangers. Tory is not like that at all,” said Shiue.

The AKC National Championship show is the largest dog show in North America. More than 5,000 dogs from 49 states and 21 countries competed in the competition.

Shiue took home the award of best handler. “To win it just once was pretty big for me,” she said.

Besides taking several awards at the competition, Tauriel got a liver dinner as a big reward for her big win.

Tauriel is already off to another dog competition.

News 8’s Kelly Hessedal introduces us to the dynamic duo.