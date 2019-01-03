No Wagging Tails Left Behind's rescue shed burglarized

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego dog rescue group found it’s supply shed for adoption events stolen and vandalized.

When volunteers at No Wagging Tails Left Behind rescue group were getting ready to open their weekly adoption event on Saturday, they found the lock on the shed has been broken and supplies missing. “It was like, oh my gosh, I can’t believe something like this would happen,” said Keri Medina, Volunteer Coordinator.

The non-profit’s president says they’ve accumulated supplies ranging from $50 to $100 or more.

“We have little roller things with all of our supplies in them, pens pencils harnesses, toys, beds for them to sit on, any blankets, anything extra we need while we are here,” said Sandy Hill.

Volunteers also found a homeless man sleeping inside on the dog beds who told them it was cold. The rescue group does not believe he broke the lock box because he left empty-handed, but they could have been targeted. What was left of most of the supplies had been urinated on so volunteers had to toss the items and cancel Saturday’s adoption event outside of Petco.

“It was shocking. We are trying to do good by finding these little guys forever homes and when you come to something like that it’s like whoa,” said Medina.

No Wagging Tails Left Behind is volunteer based and all the animals are in foster homes until they are adopted. They have changed their security and hope to fill the shed with supplies to help the next pup find his or her forever home.

No Wagging Tails Left Behind is scheduled to have its Saturday adoption event outside of Petco on Sports Arena from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. this week.

To learn more on donating supplies or helping No Wagging Tails left behind click here.