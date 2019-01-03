No Wagging Tails Left Behind's rescue shed burglarized

The holidays have come and gone, but the cold air in Southern California has not! A Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 am on Thursday for San Diego County inland valleys and deserts due to sub-freezing overnight lows.
A former member of a South Bay parent-teacher association was arrested on wednesday on suspicion of embezzling from the organization.
Pandemic H1N1 is this flu season's primary virus in San Diego County and most of the U.S., county health officials announced Wednesday.
Last November, the sale of Liberty Station was approved and while the City of San Diego still owns the property, the lease has now been transferred to a new company – raising concerns the new owners will change the property’s historical buildings instead of preserving them.
As the Los Angeles Chargers head to the NFL playoffs, some San Diegans seem to be back on the bolt bandwagon.
Tauriel the Sky Terrier from Lakeside took home several awards at the American Kennel Club National Championship, along with her owner.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in San Diego County from 10 p.m., Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
When someone says, ‘thank you,’ it is customary and polite to say, ‘you are welcome’ – unless you want to take it to the next level.
A trip to the hospital can be costly, but a new federal law that went into effect on Wednesday aims to make hospital costs more transparent by requiring all hospital to list their prices online.