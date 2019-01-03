Four families escape two-alarm fire at Carlsbad apartment complex

The best time to watch the first meteor shower of 2019 is Thursday night and into Friday morning. But if you don’t catch the Quadrantids during that time, you’re probably out of luck because their peak time is incredibly narrow.
A San Diego-based U.S. Navy SEAL will face court-martial charges including premeditated murder in connection with the 2017 death of an ISIS fighter in Iraq, it was reported Thursday.
A former member of a South Bay parent-teacher association was arrested on wednesday on suspicion of embezzling from the organization.
People were forced to evacuate in their pajamas after a fire ripped through a Carlsbad apartment complex early Thursday morning, damaging four units, officials said.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in San Diego County from 10 p.m., Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Very cold low temperatures create freezing risks Thursday morning. Clouds return Saturday ahead of rain Sunday morning.
The organizers of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced the top acts scheduled to appear at the multiday event in April.
Pandemic H1N1 is this flu season's primary virus in San Diego County and most of the U.S., county health officials announced Wednesday.
Last November, the sale of Liberty Station was approved and while the City of San Diego still owns the property, the lease has now been transferred to a new company – raising concerns the new owners will change the property’s historical buildings instead of preserving them.