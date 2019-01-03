Four families escape two-alarm fire at Carlsbad apartment complex

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - People were forced to evacuate in their pajamas after a fire ripped through a Carlsbad apartment complex early Thursday morning, damaging four units, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m., at a building located in the 1000 block of Chinquapin Avenue, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.

One resident said her children woke her up when the flames erupted.

“I heard, ‘get up, get up there’s a fire’ and my children were knocking on the door saying, ‘Mom, you need to get up’”, she said.

Several fire crews across San Diego County arrived at the scene to assist. They were able to put out the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Four families were displaced following the damages and the Red Cross is helping those in need.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.