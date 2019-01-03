Arraignment for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Mt. Hope

Tauriel the Sky Terrier from Lakeside took home several awards at the AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin, along with her owner.
A man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman before letting her out of his truck in Logan Heights is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
The best time to watch the first meteor shower of 2019 is Thursday night and into Friday morning. But if you don’t catch the Quadrantids during that time, you’re probably out of luck because their peak time is incredibly narrow.
A San Diego-based U.S. Navy SEAL will face court-martial charges including premeditated murder in connection with the 2017 death of an ISIS fighter in Iraq, it was reported Thursday.
A former member of a South Bay parent-teacher association was arrested on wednesday on suspicion of embezzling from the organization.
People were forced to evacuate in their pajamas after a fire ripped through a Carlsbad apartment complex early Thursday morning, damaging four units, officials said.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in San Diego County from 10 p.m., Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Very cold low temperatures create freezing risks Thursday morning. Clouds return Saturday ahead of rain Sunday morning.
The organizers of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced the top acts scheduled to appear at the multiday event in April.