Arraignment for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Mt. Hope

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman before letting her out of his truck in Logan Heights is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.



Phillip Terrel McLeod, 47, was taken into custody last Saturday afternoon in the area of Euclid and Imperial avenues on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault and resisting arrest, said San Diego police Lt. Jason Weeden.



A 27-year-old woman told police she was walking on Delta Street near 39th Street in Shelltown around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 when a man in an older-model white pickup truck pulled up alongside, got out of his vehicle and threatened to use a stun gun on her if she didn't comply with his demands, Weeden said.



Police believe McLeod then forced the woman into his truck, drove her to an area near the intersection of 39th Street and Broadway in Mt. Hope and sexually assaulted her.



The victim pleaded with McLeod to let her go, and he let her out of his truck near 32nd Street and National Avenue, Weeden said.



A short time prior to the incident, an assault involving a similarly described suspect and vehicle was reported to the Chula Vista Police Department.



That case is still under investigation, according to Weeden.

