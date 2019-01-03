Top baby names in San Diego County in 2018 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Top baby names in San Diego County in 2018

By County News Center
SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - The County Health and Human Services Agency records all births in the region. Last year, a total of 41,555 babies were born in San Diego County: 21,313 boys and 20,242 girls.

Here are the top baby names parents chose in 2018. See which ones topped the list in 2017 and how they ranked in 2016.  

BabyNames-2018

BabyNames1-2018

