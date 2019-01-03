A look at new and advanced robots the U.S. military is testing out

Several San Diego based immigration lawyers have set up a GoFundMe page to help immigrant children currently in Tijuana who are alone without their parents.
The use of robots is not new for the U.S. military, but technology is constantly changing, and officials are always searching for the latest and greatest.
A motorist who struck a person riding a scooter in Playa del Rey led police on a nearly three-hour pursuit Thursday that stretched to San Diego County, where the man came to a stop alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway and holed up inside his car for about 45 minutes before being arrested.
The San Diego Zoo and Zoo Safari Park combined for a record attendance of more than 5.5 million visitors in 2018, it was announced Thursday.
An ex-con accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman in two separate locations before letting her out of his truck in Logan Heights pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges, including rape and sexual penetration by force.
Winter storms have blanketed California's Sierra Nevada in snow, but the drought-prone state is still off to another drier-than-normal start to the crucial wet season, state officials said Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in San Diego County from 10 p.m., Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
A man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly entering a North County bank, telling everyone inside to get on the floor, announcing that he was robbing the premises and directing workers to make a 911 call to report the crime-in-process.
In 2017, 57 percent of San Diego County was rent burdened, meaning people spent 30 percent or more of their income on rent and utilities.