Lawyers set up GoFundMe page to help migrant caravan kids

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Several San Diego based immigration lawyers have set up a GoFundMe page to help immigrant children currently in Tijuana who are alone without their parents.

Since the GoFundMe page was set up less than two weeks ago, it has raised more than $80,000 – funds that will help those most at-risk migrants who are trying to seek asylum but have no support or guidance because they are traveling alone.

Kara Lynum is an immigration attorney. According to Lynum, the hundreds of migrant children from Central America traveling without their parents, currently stuck in Tijuana shelters as they seek asylum, are “one of the most vulnerable populations going through one of the most vulnerable times in their lives. It’s really hard to see that happen – hard to see that happen with children.”

Lynum is based in St. Paul Minnesota, but traveled south of the border with a group of other attorneys to help represent asylum seeker. The group was moved to action when they witnessed the conditions these essentially ‘orphaned’ children are enduring in the shelter system – including sketchy security, an absence of teachers and a lack of emotional support services.

Just before Lynum arrived two Honduran teenagers waiting to enter the U.S. to ask for asylum were murdered in Tijuana.

The group of attorneys hope to raise over $100,000 that will go toward a teacher, a trauma counselor, security and legal representation for the children. “Providing these basic resources is not controversial. These kids in need,” said Lynum.

The money raised will go to a U.S. based organization called Al Otro Lado or “On The Other Side,” which is coordinating support for unaccompanied minors in Tijuana.

To learn more information about the GoFundMe, click here.