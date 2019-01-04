Normal Heights: Free little library ready to stock up

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The shelves of a beloved free library in Normal Heights are being restocked – a week after being wiped clean.

The community has rallied around the library after two women were caught on camera helping themselves to hundreds of books.

After Ramie and Barry Zomisky’s free little library was looted, they placed a book mark until they could start again. They still haven’t been to identify the two female suspects who took entire stock of books twice in one day, but now the Zomisky’s home floor is covered with hundreds of books.

The donations poured in from dozens of people across San Diego. Ramie has been placed in charge of organizing and stamping the books.

“Just all of a sudden we got cartons of books. I am just taking them box by box – you know, day by day, trying to get through as many as I can. I’ve been stamping them all like crazy,” said Ramie.

A complete revamp of their security system is almost finished. “We are pretty close on getting the security set up. We have motion sensor light that we put up and we have locks for the boxes,” said Barry.

The library will not be open 24 hours a day anymore. It’s a precaution the family has decided to take.

While the family has not forgiven the looters, they are proud to know so many people do not want their story of a free little library to end that way.

RELATED COVERAGE