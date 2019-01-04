Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in the Midway District

Another cold night is in-store for us, just not as cold as the freezing temps we woke up to across San Diego County on Thursday morning. Overnight lows will range from 50s at the coast, 40s inland, 30s for the mtns & deserts.
An investigation is underway Thursday night after an officer-involved shooting left a male suspect injured, according to San Diego Police.
A motorist who struck a person riding a scooter in Playa del Rey led police on a nearly three-hour pursuit Thursday that stretched to San Diego County, where the man came to a stop alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway and holed up inside his car for about 45 minutes before being arrested.
Xavier Becerra became perhaps the nation's most influential attorney general when he was named California's top lawyer two years ago, and he has since used his post atop what some call the "Resistance State" to pummel President Donald Trump's administration with dozens of legal actions.
The shelves of a beloved free library in Normal Heights are being restocked – a week after being wiped clean.
Several immigration lawyers have set up a GoFundMe page to help immigrant children currently in Tijuana who are alone without their parents.
The use of robots is not new for the U.S. military, but technology is constantly changing, and officials are always searching for the latest and greatest.
The San Diego Zoo and Zoo Safari Park combined for a record attendance of more than 5.5 million visitors in 2018, it was announced Thursday.