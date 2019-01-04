Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in the Midway District

MIDWAY DISTRICT (NEWS 8) – An investigation is underway Thursday night after an officer-involved shooting left a male suspect injured, according to San Diego Police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Cauby and Gaines Streets.

San Diego police confirmed to News 8 that man injured in the shooting was transported to a hospital to be treated and is expected to survive.

Distraught friends and family members arrived at the scene, and one woman reportedly cried out, “Oh my God, they shot him.”

The officer involved in the shooting was taken to Western Division, as is protocol, to be debriefed and interviewed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.