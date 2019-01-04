Judge to decide fate of ‘Bolder-Than-Most’ rapist who assaulted women in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The man that’s been dubbed the “Bolder Than Most” rapist could soon be living in a San Diego community.

A judge will consider placement options Friday for sexually violent predator Alvin Quarles, who has been deemed fit to be put back into the community under a conditional release program.

Quarles was convicted in a series of sexual assaults in the 1980’s that involved 14 different women. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Quarles was given the name “Bolder Than Most” because of the brazen nature of the attacks, some women he raped at knife point while forcing their partners to watch.

Earlier this year, Judge David Gill agreed to Quarles’ release under close supervision with GPS monitoring to a home in Jacumba Hot Springs, but that plan was shelved following complications with the property and strong objections raised by the District's Attorney Office, Supervisor Dianne Jacob and people who live in that area.

