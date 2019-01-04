Authorities identify man fatally shot at Pacific Beach home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday publicly identified a 44-year-old man fatally shot at a Pacific Beach home.



Officers sent at 1:47 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue regarding a possible shooting found Marcanthony Mendivil with a gunshot wound, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.



Paramedics took Mendivil to a hospital, where he died at 2:30 a.m., Dobbs said.



Paul Weinberger, 50, and Freddy Sosa, 37, were arrested Saturday after investigators followed leads gathered by the initial investigating officers, the lieutenant said.



"Weinberger lived in the residence where the homicide occurred," Dobbs said.



Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting.



"We do know there were several other residents and occupants in the residence at the time of the incident," Dobbs said. "The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to one of them."



The lieutenant said the 2015 Lexus RX350 SUV has since been recovered, but he could not release details on where or when it was located.



Weinberger and Sosa are being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail pending arraignment, scheduled for this afternoon, according to jail records.



Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

