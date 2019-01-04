Possible Tuberculosis exposure announced at sons and daughters of Guam Club

The man that’s been dubbed the “Bolder Than Most” rapist could soon be living in a San Diego community.
People who visited the Sons and Daughters of Guam Club in San Diego between Aug. 2 and Nov. 30 may have been exposed to tuberculosis, county health officials announced on Friday.
A San Diego-based U.S. Navy SEAL will face court-martial charges Friday including premeditated murder in connection with the 2017 death of an ISIS fighter in Iraq.
The San Diego Zoo and Zoo Safari Park combined for a record attendance of more than 5.5 million visitors in 2018, it was announced Thursday.
A man suspected of robbing a gas station convenience store at gunpoint in Oceanside remained at large Friday.
A San Diego police officer shot and wounded a 23-year-old man inside a Midway District apartment, police said Friday.
Overnight low temperatures are still cold, but not as cold as previous days. Friday high temperatures will approach average for this time of year.
A motorist who struck a person riding a scooter in Playa del Rey led police on a nearly three-hour pursuit Thursday that stretched to San Diego County, where the man came to a stop alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway and holed up inside his car for about 45 minutes before being arrested.
Xavier Becerra became perhaps the nation's most influential attorney general when he was named California's top lawyer two years ago, and he has since used his post atop what some call the "Resistance State" to pummel President Donald Trump's administration with dozens of legal actions.