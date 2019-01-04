Will this weekend's winter storm help San Diego's drought?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Get set for a wet weekend.

A low-pressure trough moving over Southern California is due to deliver rain and a chance of mountain snow to the San Diego area on Saturday and Sunday.

The winter storm is expected to drop one-quarter to a half-inch of precipitation along the coast and across the inland valleys, up to an inch in the East County highlands, and one-tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The unsettled atmospheric system also may put down some layers of frozen white flakes -- up to several inches worth -- in elevations above 5,000 feet, lofty locales such as Cuyamaca Peak and Palomar Mountain.

The cloudbursts likely will hit their zenith Saturday night into Sunday morning before tapering off from the northwest to the southeast, meteorologists predicted.

Dry weather is expected through Wednesday, when a fast-moving follow- up storm is likely to generate some modest showers into Thursday morning, the NWS reported.

A U.S. drought monitor map released this week showed San Diego, like much of California, experiencing drought conditions. Most of it, however, is moderate but there are some areas of the county that are suffering severe conditions.

Dan Gregoria is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "If you look at the past six years, there is a big rainfall deficit in California. We are still trying to make up that deficit."

Adding to the drier than normal start to the wet season, the first snow survey showed the Sierra snowpack is only 67 percent of normal. Gregoria said upcoming weather patterns could change that quickly.

"The good news is we are in an active weather pattern. There is potential for significant rain and mountain snow in the next couple of weeks," said Gregoria.

The upcoming storms, however, will not be enough to make a dent in the water deficit, but the region is in a much better place than in previous years.

Reality remains that San Diego needs more rain for conditions to improve. "We need a lot of these rainfalls coming up to replenish the water supply," said Gregoria.

The first half of the weekend will be a damp one. ??? will move into San Diego Co. Saturday night thru Sunday morning. Behind this next storm system, expect ??? Monday and Tuesday @CBS8 @thecwsandiego #cawx pic.twitter.com/HcCuX5OcfL — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 5, 2019