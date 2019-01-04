Callaway Golf acquires Jack Wolfskin for $476 million

Two men accused of involvement in the shooting death of a 44-year-old Pacific Beach resident in his home pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder and assault with a firearm.
A decorated Navy SEAL pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of premeditated murder and other crimes in the stabbing death of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq last year and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.
Carlsbad-based Callaway Golf Co. announced Friday it completed the acquisition of outdoor apparel and equipment company Jack Wolfskin for $476 million, subject to a working capital adjustment.
A fight between two men at a North County convenience store escalated Friday into a stabbing that left one of them hospitalized and the other under arrest, police said.
The man that’s been dubbed the “Bolder Than Most” rapist could soon be living in a San Diego community.
People who visited the Sons and Daughters of Guam Club in San Diego between Aug. 2 and Nov. 30 may have been exposed to tuberculosis, county health officials announced on Friday.
The San Diego Zoo and Zoo Safari Park combined for a record attendance of more than 5.5 million visitors in 2018, it was announced Thursday.
A San Diego police officer shot and wounded a 23-year-old man inside a Midway District apartment, police said Friday.