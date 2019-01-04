REI co-workers gift deaf woman new headphones to help her hear music

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A deaf employee at the REI store in Kearny Mesa shared her inspiring journey to music after years of not being able to hear – even with the help of hearing aids.

Natasha Wallgren was born profoundly deaf. Her hearing aides picked up higher sounds but nothing low like voices. Throughout her life she has communicated by reading lips.

While Natasha has never let her inability to hear hold her back, it did mean certain things were just not part of her life. “My family loves music and a long time ago they tried to get me to enjoy the music with them, but inside I just could not do it.”

As a REI stocker, Natasha had worked in almost total silence until one day her co-worker asked her to try a pair of Aftershokz Trekz headphones.

The headphones use vibrations to send sounds to the inner ear without plugging the ear hole.

Natasha said, "I did not want to try them on at first. I put them on and he put on Bruno Mars' [song] 'Perm'. I think I was just stunned. It sounded beautiful and I felt the vibration actually vibrating. It has the beat going and I actually heard some words and that just shocked me. I could not contain myself. I started getting teary eyed. I just could not control it.”

Seeing her reaction and knowing Natasha couldn't afford the headphones’ $150 price tag, her co-worker Eric, along with his other co-workers who helped pitch in, bought them for her.

They surprised her with the headphones at a recent team meeting.

"I am just overwhelmed with it. I don’t know what to say,” Natasha said.

Her new headphones now allow Natasha to "feel" music for the first time. “I’ve never had that. I am enjoying the music and I like the way it makes me feel,” she said.

As a bonus gift, Natasha’s REI team also gave her a drive with all their favorite songs from different genres.