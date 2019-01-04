REI co-workers gift deaf woman new headphones to help her hear music

A deaf employee at the REI store in Kearny Mesa shared her inspiring journey to music after years of not being able to hear – even with the help of hearing aids.
A San Diego couple is going through every possible resource to find their beloved missing bulldog, and now they are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Just because your mother told you not to play with fire does not mean you cannot give it a spin. In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Catamaran Resort in Pacific Beach for flames and fun.
A San Diego man is claiming police brutality and has accused four off-duty San Diego Police Department officers of beating him.
Two men accused of involvement in the shooting death of a 44-year-old Pacific Beach resident in his home pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder and assault with a firearm.
A decorated Navy SEAL pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of premeditated murder and other crimes in the stabbing death of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq last year and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.
A San Diego-based U.S. Navy SEAL is facing charges of premeditated murder and other crimes in the stabbing death of a teenage Islamic State prisoner under his care in Iraq last year and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.
Carlsbad-based Callaway Golf Co. announced Friday it completed the acquisition of outdoor apparel and equipment company Jack Wolfskin for $476 million, subject to a working capital adjustment.
A fight between two men at a North County convenience store escalated Friday into a stabbing that left one of them hospitalized and the other under arrest, police said.