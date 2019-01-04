Polynesia Pride: Playing with fire is a family tradition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Just because your mother told you not to play with fire does not mean you cannot give it a spin. In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Catamaran Resort in Pacific Beach for flames and fun.

In ancient times, before you went to war with the Samoan Islands, warriors presented a show of force just to make it clear who you were messing with.

Kuinise Leiataua said the showmanship and skills are passed down from generation to generation. The Leiataua family has been performing at the Catamaran Resort’s seasonal luau for nearly 20 years.

Kuinise’s brother, Shaun, said when you play with fire you are going to get burned, but the energy that travels from the drums to the fire and then to the crowd and back is called Mana.

The flames burn hot and so does Polynesia pride.

The Leiataua family performs at weddings and corporate events as well. Click here for more information.