La Mesa: Gus the English Bulldog missing since Christmas Day

A decorated Navy SEAL pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of premeditated murder and other crimes in the stabbing death of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq last year and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.
A San Diego couple is going through every possible resource to find their beloved missing bulldog, and now they are asking for the public’s help finding him.
A deaf employee at the REI store in Kearny Mesa shared her inspiring journey to music after years of not being able to hear – even with the help of hearing aids.
Just because your mother told you not to play with fire does not mean you cannot give it a spin. In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Catamaran Resort in Pacific Beach for flames and fun.
A San Diego man is claiming police brutality and has accused four off-duty San Diego Police Department officers of beating him.
Two men accused of involvement in the shooting death of a 44-year-old Pacific Beach resident in his home pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder and assault with a firearm.
Carlsbad-based Callaway Golf Co. announced Friday it completed the acquisition of outdoor apparel and equipment company Jack Wolfskin for $476 million, subject to a working capital adjustment.
A fight between two men at a North County convenience store escalated Friday into a stabbing that left one of them hospitalized and the other under arrest, police said.