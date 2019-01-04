La Mesa: Gus the English Bulldog missing since Christmas Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego couple is going through every possible resource to find their beloved missing bulldog, and now they are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Gus’ owners, Melissa Ouelette and Justin Starnino, have been tirelessly searching for him since he went missing early Christmas morning. The couple's house has been quiet since Gus went missing.

Melissa and Justin have blanketed the Linda Vista area, the area where Gus was last seen, with posters and banners. A pet detective who used three bloodhounds has given the pair hope that Gus is alive.

The pet detective said an abrupt end to Gus' scent indicates someone in a vehicle likely rescued him - which the family is grateful for, but they are asking for his return. They are even offering a $1,000 reward for Gus' safe return.

Melissa and Justin said Gus, who was not microchipped, needs allergy medicine and eye drops.

Marcella Lee reports from La Mesa with the latest on the search for Gus.