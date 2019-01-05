Camp Barrett in Alpine eyed as possible migrant shelter

Two men accused of involvement in the shooting death of a 44-year-old Pacific Beach resident in his home pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder and assault with a firearm.
An East County ranch is offering hope and healing to active duty military members, veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
In a letter to the state on Friday, the City of San Diego said it was floating the idea of using the abandoned Camp Barrett as a housing site for migrants while they await their asylum hearing in the United States.
A decorated Navy SEAL pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of premeditated murder and other crimes in the stabbing death of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq last year and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.
A San Diego couple is going through every possible resource to find their beloved missing bulldog, and now they are asking for the public’s help finding him.
A deaf employee at the REI store in Kearny Mesa shared her inspiring journey to music after years of not being able to hear – even with the help of hearing aids.
Just because your mother told you not to play with fire does not mean you cannot give it a spin. In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Catamaran Resort in Pacific Beach for flames and fun.
A San Diego man is claiming police brutality and has accused four off-duty San Diego Police Department officers of beating him.
