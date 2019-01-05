Hemet Police Department: San Diego teen shot by detective during traffic stop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old from San Diego driving a vehicle police suspected to be stolen was shot by a detective during a traffic stop, Hemet police reported Saturday.



Detectives with the department's Crime Suppression Unit conducted the traffic stop at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North San Jacinto Street, Lt. Jeff Davis said.



"Detectives transitioned to a high risk stop after a records check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from the San Diego area. An officer involved shooting occurred during the stop," Davis said.



The San Diego teen was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and later released to his guardian after receiving treatment, according to the news release.



It was unclear what led to the shooting, and a call to Davis by a reporter this morning was not returned.



No officers were injured in the encounter, and an investigation was ongoing.