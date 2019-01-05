Families camp out overnight for Pomeranian puppies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Camping out in the cold, families spent the night outside of a local animal shelter for the chance to adopt Pomeranian puppies who were taken in by the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
The puppies came to the shelter after their mother, Sugar, was hit by a car. She survived and is now recovering. But her story and her puppies tugged at the heartstrings of animal lovers across San Diego County.
Interested people lined up early at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, some as early as 16 hours before the shelter opened.
All five of the puppies have been adopted. If you’re interested in other dogs up for adoption, visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
Photos courtesy: Helen Woodward Animal Center
Camping out in the cold, families spent the night outside of a local animal shelter for the chance to adopt Pomeranian puppies who were taken in by the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
News 8's Heather Hope reports from the East Village where those that are in need of shelter from Saturday’s rain are finding a warm and dry place to stay. Operation Homeless Stay Warm Project was on hand and volunteers passed out blankets, clothing and toiletries. Father Joe’s Villages has also opened their inclement weather shelter to more than 100 people. People receive a free meal and can stay until 5:00 a.m.
News 8's Heather Hope reports from the East Village where those that are in need of shelter from Saturday’s rain are finding a warm and dry place to stay. Operation Homeless Stay Warm Project was on hand and volunteers passed out blankets, clothing and toiletries. Father Joe’s Villages has also opened their inclement weather shelter to more than 100 people. People receive a free meal and can stay until 5:00 a.m.
A Camp Pendleton Marine accused of driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed a father of two on a rural Bonsall-area road early on New Year's Day pleaded not guilty to four felony charges, including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.
A wet weekend is on tap. Light rain is expected to fall across San Diego County until after 10:00 p.m. Saturday when a heavier band of rain is expected to hit. The wet weather is expected to last until the early morning hours of Sunday with the rain moving to the east by 9:00 a.m.
A 17-year-old from San Diego driving a vehicle police suspected to be stolen was shot by a detective during a traffic stop, Hemet police reported Saturday.
Rain would be positive news for California's drought conditions. Although San Diego isn't experiencing the extreme drought of a few years ago, the county is still in need of water. The United States Drought Monitor rates San Diego County with moderate to severe drought conditions.
Two men accused of involvement in the shooting death of a 44-year-old Pacific Beach resident in his home pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder and assault with a firearm.
An East County ranch is offering hope and healing to active duty military members, veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
In a letter to the state on Friday, the City of San Diego said it was floating the idea of using the abandoned Camp Barrett as a housing site for migrants while they await their asylum hearing in the United States.
A decorated Navy SEAL pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of premeditated murder and other crimes in the stabbing death of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq last year and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.