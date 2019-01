From Brown to Newsom, California to see new style, substance

President Donald Trump is convening a meeting of Democratic and Republican congressional leaders at the White House for a border security briefing

President Donald Trump says he and Kim Jong Un are ready to meet again to discuss North Korea's nuclear weapons

Trump and congressional leaders will try, try again Friday after failing to agree on how to end a partial government shutdown

After shutdown talks go nowhere, officials to try again

US stocks are falling sharply after Apple warned that iPhone sales in China are slowing down, reinforcing investors' fears that global economic growth is weakening.

China's burgeoning space program has achieved a lunar milestone: landing a probe on the mysterious and misnamed "dark" side of the moon

Police are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting that killed three men and injured four during a brawl at a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar.

Researchers with an environmental group are labeling as "disturbingly low" the number of western monarch butterflies that migrate along the California coast.

A small Louisiana town is reeling after five children on a trip to Walt Disney World were killed in a fiery wreck in Florida. Prayer services and vigils are being held in the town of about 5,500 people.

From the host to nominees, 'crazy rich' Asian representation at Golden Globes may be another sign of real Hollywood change.

Julia Roberts paid homage to Anderson Cooper for showing bravery as a journalist in matters of crisis at Sean Penn's ninth annual benefit for J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

A trash collection device deployed to corral plastic litter floating between California and Hawaii will be hauled back to dry land for repairs.

Authorities in Kentucky say five family members from Michigan were among six people killed in a wrong-way accident on Interstate 75.

Authorities in Texas have charged a 20-year-old man in the shooting death of a 7-year-old black girl who was killed while riding in a vehicle with her family.

Gavin Newsom is preparing to take the reins from Jerry Brown.

From Brown to Newsom, California to see new style, substance

Lawmakers in Texas say a new legislative session will test whether Republican losses in the 2018 election swill soften one of the most hard-right statehouses in the country.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Lt. Gov Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, addresses an election night crowd, in Los Angeles, after he defeated Republican John Cox to become the 40th governor of California. Newsom, wil...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with from left, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, FEMA Administrator Brock Long, right, Jody Jones, Mayor of Paradise, and California Gov. Jerry Brown during a vi...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo Governor-elect, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, watches the Assembly session at the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom, will be sworn-in to office Jan. 7, 2019, a...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE- In this March 21, 2018 file photo, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, second from right, watches as State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, right, is sworn in as the new President Pro Tempore of the Senate by California Suprem...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, right, and Gov. Jerry Brown talk with reporters after their meeting at the Capitol, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom will ...

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - When Gov. Jerry Brown cedes power to Gavin Newsom, it will be the first time since 1887 that California has had consecutive Democratic governors. But California isn't getting a carbon copy in substance or style.

Newsom becomes governor Monday, concluding the 80-year-old Brown's four terms leading the nation's most populous state. The handoff reflects Democrats' dominance in California politics - the party holds every statewide office and huge majorities in the Legislature. And it is the next act in a history between the Newsom and Brown families that spans eight decades.

The new governor will stay Brown's course in some areas but is likely to push more ambitious and expensive policies related to health care and education. And he'll be "a little more of a flashy governor than Brown," said Eric Schickler, a political science professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

Newsom enters office with a strong economy and nearly $30 billion in reserves left from Brown, although a slowing of the national economy could drastically shift the course of Newsom's governorship.

For now, though, "he comes in in a pretty enviable spot," Schickler said.

Newsom, 51, is a tailored-suit politician with a mega-watt smile and perfectly coiffed hair. Where Brown kept the media at arm's length, Newsom courts the spotlight.

The generational change he brings to the governor's mansion is reflected in the musical headliners for a wildfire victims benefit concert Newsom will host on Sunday - hip-hop artists Pitbull and Common.

Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, already has created a change in Sacramento political traditions with her preference for the title "first partner" rather than "first lady," which she said is more inclusive. It's also reflective of her professional experience as an actress and filmmaker focused on gender politics and inequality.

The Newsom and Brown families have been intertwined since the 1940s, when Newsom's grandfather helped lead Brown's father's campaign for San Francisco district attorney. Pat Brown went on to be governor from 1959-1967.

Newsom's father, William Newsom III, once dated one of Pat Brown's daughters, and Jerry Brown appointed him to two judgeships. The two remained friends until the elder Newsom's death in last month.

The long history between the families hasn't always produced warm feelings between the outgoing and incoming governor.

When Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, wanted to run for governor in 2010 it was Brown's entrance into the race that foiled his bid, forcing him to settle for lieutenant governor, a job with little power.

During Brown's first term, the two butted heads when Brown ignored Newsom's suggestions for reviving the state's economy following the Great Recession and declined to appoint members to an economic development commission chaired by the lieutenant governor. The two also overlapped in their mayoral tenures, when Newsom led San Francisco and Brown ran nearby Oakland.

"There was a bit of rivalry," said Jerry Hallisey, a San Francisco lawyer and longtime friend of Brown and Newsom. He described their relationship now as "cordial."

Hallisey, said he expects Newsom to pull more expertise from the private sector into his administration than Brown did. Newsom launched a winery in 1992 that grew into the PlumpJack Group, a network of wineries and hospitality businesses that made him a millionaire. He's placing his controlling interests into a blind trust to avoid conflicts of interest.

Brown has in the past batted away questions about his relationship with Newsom, saying the lieutenant governor has a limited role by design and that he talked to Newsom as much as any governor would his lieutenant. The day after the November election, he said Newsom's time as mayor gave him executive experience to lead the state, although he's warned Newsom may have a difficult time controlling Democratic lawmakers' appetites for more spending.

"He has a lot of skill, he's got a lot of experience, he's a smart guy," Brown said. But, "It's going to be a challenging four years."

On his campaign bus in October, Newsom said he'll always be "the kid" in Brown's eyes and that their relationship has been rocky in part because "it's too familiar."

But, he said, that's all wrapped in reverence and "deep respect" for Brown.

"It's built into who I am because it's part of my 50 years," Newsom said of the Browns. "My narrative has been their narrative."

Newsom will work to chart his own course with more expansive policies on health care and education. His Monday inaugural address will offer a first glimpse at his priorities. He's expected to talk about making California more affordable and ensuring the "California dream" can be reached by everyone.

Three days later, he'll introduce his first state budget. Among the new initiatives he'll propose: A nearly $2 billion investment in early childhood education and child care and $40 million more for the state's community college system.

It's unclear how much focus he'll put on government-run health care in his first term. He backed a 2017 bill that ultimately died in the Legislature, but said it remains a priority.

___

Associated Press writers Don Thompson and Jonathan J. Cooper in Sacramento contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.