Person killed in crash on San Diego freeway in Mission Bay

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was killed Sunday morning in a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Bay.

The crash on the northbound freeway, south of Clairemont Drive, occurred at 5:50 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

With details still sketchy, authorities said the crash may have involved an SUV spinning out of control and smashing into the center divider, prompting that vehicle to smash into at least three to four other vehicles

