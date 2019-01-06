San Diego deputies fatally wound armed suspect inside Lemon Grove eatery

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A man was shot and killed by three deputies after trying to rob someone at a Del Taco restaurant in Lemon Grove, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
Deputies were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, in response to a 911 call from a customer at the restaurant, 7060 Broadway, who reported that a man had just pointed a handgun at him while inside the eatery, said Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
"The deputies attempted to contact the subject inside the Del Taco," Williams said. "The man produced a handgun and as a result, a deputy-involved shooting occurred."
Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
"It appears all three of the deputies who contacted the armed suspect fired their handguns in response to the threat," he said. "None of the deputies were injured."
The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (858) 285-6330.
San Diego County could see up to a half-inch of precipitation by noon Sunday as a North Pacific storm continues to spread across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Camping out in the cold, families spent the night outside of a local animal shelter for the chance to adopt Pomeranian puppies who were taken in by the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
News 8's Heather Hope reports from the East Village where those that are in need of shelter from Saturday’s rain are finding a warm and dry place to stay. Operation Homeless Stay Warm Project was on hand and volunteers passed out blankets, clothing and toiletries. Father Joe’s Villages has also opened their inclement weather shelter to more than 100 people. People receive a free meal and can stay until 5:00 a.m.
A Camp Pendleton Marine accused of driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed a father of two on a rural Bonsall-area road early on New Year's Day pleaded not guilty to four felony charges, including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.
A 17-year-old from San Diego driving a vehicle police suspected to be stolen was shot by a detective during a traffic stop, Hemet police reported Saturday.
Rain would be positive news for California's drought conditions. Although San Diego isn't experiencing the extreme drought of a few years ago, the county is still in need of water. The United States Drought Monitor rates San Diego County with moderate to severe drought conditions.
Two men accused of involvement in the shooting death of a 44-year-old Pacific Beach resident in his home pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder and assault with a firearm.
An East County ranch is offering hope and healing to active duty military members, veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.