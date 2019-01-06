San Diego deputies fatally wound armed suspect inside Lemon Grove eatery

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A man was shot and killed by three deputies after trying to rob someone at a Del Taco restaurant in Lemon Grove, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.



Deputies were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, in response to a 911 call from a customer at the restaurant, 7060 Broadway, who reported that a man had just pointed a handgun at him while inside the eatery, said Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



"The deputies attempted to contact the subject inside the Del Taco," Williams said. "The man produced a handgun and as a result, a deputy-involved shooting occurred."



Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.



"It appears all three of the deputies who contacted the armed suspect fired their handguns in response to the threat," he said. "None of the deputies were injured."



The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (858) 285-6330.