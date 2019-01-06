Military service member killed in San Diego hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A young military service member was killed Saturday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Midway District.

San Diego police say it was around 7 p.m. when they got a call of someone being hit by a car in the 2700 block of Midway Drive.

Officers arrived to find a man lying lifeless in the road after being hit by a vehicle.

That vehicle then fled the scene.

According to officers, the victim is said to be between 18 and 25 years old.

They say he had been with a group of friends at a nearby business but couldn't confirm whether it was the Deja Vu gentleman's club or the Paradise Lounge and Grill which are next to each other.

News 8 was told at some point the victim was separated from his friends; they tried calling him, but he didn't answer, and they later found him in the street.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police were interviewing witnesses and checking nearby businesses for surveillance video to hopefully get a description of the vehicle that hit him and took off.