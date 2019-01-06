Woman found dead in apparent single-car wreck in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman found dead in apparent single-car wreck in Santee

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SANTEE (CNS) - One person was found dead at the scene of an apparent single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

A car was found off the roadway just before 8 a.m. near the 11400 block of Woodside Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Dave Perkins said.

Deputies found a woman inside the car who appeared to have died of injuries sustained in a crash. She was identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 40-year-old Ashleigh Hanson of Santee.

It was not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor however weather and driving too fast for conditions may have contributed to the collision, according the sheriff's department. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.