Woman found dead in apparent single-car wreck in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - One person was found dead at the scene of an apparent single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.



A car was found off the roadway just before 8 a.m. near the 11400 block of Woodside Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Dave Perkins said.



Deputies found a woman inside the car who appeared to have died of injuries sustained in a crash. She was identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 40-year-old Ashleigh Hanson of Santee.

It was not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor however weather and driving too fast for conditions may have contributed to the collision, according the sheriff's department.