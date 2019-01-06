Woman found dead in apparent single-car wreck in Santee

A man died when he was struck by a car after spinning out and crashing his own vehicle early Sunday morning on Interstate 5 in Mission Bay.
A man was shot and killed by three deputies after trying to rob someone at a Del Taco restaurant in Lemon Grove, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
Skies were clearing in the San Diego region Sunday after a North Pacific storm dropped between a third of an inch to a full inch of rain across much of the area.
Construction crews will begin roughly five weeks of night work starting Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to place temporary concrete barriers on the inside shoulder in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
Harold Brown, who as defense secretary in the Carter administration championed cutting-edge fighting technology during a tenure that included the failed rescue of hostages in Iran, has died at age 91.
A young military service member was killed Saturday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Midway District.
Camping out in the cold, families spent the night outside of a local animal shelter for the chance to adopt Pomeranian puppies who were taken in by the Helen Woodward Animal Center.