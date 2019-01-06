Woman backs car through neighbor’s garage door in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman in San Carlos made an unexpected visit to her neighbor’s house on Sunday - through the garage.

The driver said her new Mustang convertible accelerated backwards all the way into a home across the street from hers. She also said as she applied the emergency break, but the car kept going.

"The whole garage door is shattered, part of the wall is shattered,” said neighbor James Ward.

The crash occurred just after noon in the 7900 block of Mission Bonita Drive.

No one was home at the time of the crash, which was good news considering how far the convertible went into the home.

"Looks like she went all the way into the entry way of the front room,” said Ward.

The driver wasn’t hurt and her husband who witnessed the crash helped her out of the damaged car.