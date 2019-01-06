Woman backs car through neighbor’s garage door in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman in San Carlos made an unexpected visit to her neighbor’s house on Sunday - through the garage.
The driver said her new Mustang convertible accelerated backwards all the way into a home across the street from hers. She also said as she applied the emergency break, but the car kept going.
"The whole garage door is shattered, part of the wall is shattered,” said neighbor James Ward.
The crash occurred just after noon in the 7900 block of Mission Bonita Drive.
No one was home at the time of the crash, which was good news considering how far the convertible went into the home.
"Looks like she went all the way into the entry way of the front room,” said Ward.
The driver wasn’t hurt and her husband who witnessed the crash helped her out of the damaged car.
A woman in San Carlos made an unexpected visit to her neighbor’s house on Sunday - through the garage.
Sunday was a perfect day for a trip to the snow. The storm brought some fresh powder to San Diego's mountains. News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett shows us how locals enjoyed the winter wonderland.
A man died when he was struck by a car after spinning out and crashing his own vehicle early Sunday morning on Interstate 5 in Mission Bay.
A man was shot and killed by three deputies after trying to rob someone at a Del Taco restaurant in Lemon Grove, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
Skies were clearing in the San Diego region Sunday after a North Pacific storm dropped between a third of an inch to a full inch of rain across much of the area.
Construction crews will begin roughly five weeks of night work starting Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to place temporary concrete barriers on the inside shoulder in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
Harold Brown, who as defense secretary in the Carter administration championed cutting-edge fighting technology during a tenure that included the failed rescue of hostages in Iran, has died at age 91.