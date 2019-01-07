Lifeguards rescue naked man near Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man is safe Monday morning after being found naked by lifeguards in Mission Bay.

The person who called 911 said he was sleeping in his motorhome nearby when he heard someone yelling from the river channel.

When rescue crews arrived, they confirmed a man was stuck on a sandbar and was surrounded by water.

Lifeguards sent a single rescuer out into the water on a longboard, bringing the man onto the shoreline.

Medics transported the man to the hospital to be checked for signs of hypothermia.

Police on the scene said they don’t know how the man got out there or why he wasn’t wearing any clothes.