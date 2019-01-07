Lifeguards rescue naked man near Mission Bay

Incoming California Gov. Gavin Newsom will draw immediate battle lines Monday with President Donald Trump in his inaugural address, portraying California's "progressive, principled" policies as the antidote to the White House's "corruption and incompetence."
Kwamie Lassiter, the former Arizona safety who had four interceptions in the Cardinals' season-ending victory that clinched a playoff berth in 1998, died Sunday. He was 49.
Disneyland Resort is raising prices ahead of the scheduled opening of a Star Wars-themed expansion, with the cheapest daily ticket costing more than $100.
For years, the disappearance of the McStay family from their San Diego County home puzzled investigators, with no signs of forced entry and the couple's credit cards untouched.
Skies were clearing in the San Diego region Sunday after a North Pacific storm dropped between a third of an inch to a full inch of rain across much of the area.
A woman in San Carlos made an unexpected visit to her neighbor’s house on Sunday - through the garage.
Sunday was a perfect day for a trip to the snow. The storm brought some fresh powder to San Diego's mountains. News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett shows us how locals enjoyed the winter wonderland.