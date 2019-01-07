Trump sets Tuesday night speech, plans to visit southern border

As a partial government shutdown hits its third week, the White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump will address the nation Tuesday night and travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will "meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis," but did not provide further information.
The president later tweeted that he would address the nation Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern about the "Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border."
I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019
Trump has showed no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the border.
President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 7, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure people receive their tax refunds.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
