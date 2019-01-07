San Diego police search for hit-and-run driver after Marine killed

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Police on Monday continued the search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a young Marine over the week.

Investigators say they are reviewing security video to try and get a vehicle description.

Authorities identified the young military service member who was killed Saturday as 18-year-old Victor Molinar of the Chicago area.

Molinar had reportedly graduated high school in 2018 and just recently enlisted in the Marines. He was based at Camp Pendleton.

San Diego police were called around 7 p.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of Midway Drive.

Officers arrived to find Molinar lying lifeless in the road after being hit by a vehicle.

That vehicle had fled the scene.

Employees at the nearby Paradise Lounge and Grill tell News 8, Molinar had been at the business prior to the accident. He had also reportedly been at the neighboring business Deja Vu gentleman's club.

News 8 was told at some point the victim was separated from his friends; they tried calling him, but he didn't answer, and they later found him in the street.

Molinar was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released any other information regarding the incident or a suspect.

