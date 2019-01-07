Pet advice from ‘Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet’ - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pet advice from ‘Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet’

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As pet owners, we all want to do what’s right for our four-legged family members – so why not ask a professional for tips?

Famous veterinarian Dr. Michelle Oakley, star of the Nat Geo WILD TV series “Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet,” stopped by Morning Extra along with her daughter Maya to offer tips on pet New Year’s diet & exercise resolutions.

Some of Dr. Oakley’s tips include:

  • Say no to table scraps: Many pets are overweight, and this is a good time to implement new foods and healthy treats. It’s also a good time to get your pet on an age-appropriate diet, such as switching to a senior food as necessary.
  • Try a new activity: Whether hiking, kayaking or simply taking more walks, getting out of the house and outside of your typical routine is not only a way to meet your fitness goals, but will also keep your pet fit and happy.
  • Update your pet’s ID: If any of your contact information, address or number has changed, or will be changing, be sure to keep your pet’s tags updated in the new year. This is also a good time to schedule any vaccinations and/or organize your pet’s records.
  • Consider fostering: Many pets are looking for a home and if you are looking to add a pet to your family, fostering can be a great way to learn more about pet care and a suitable addition for you!
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.