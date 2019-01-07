San Diego County officials sworn in Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Newly elected San Diego County supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Jim Desmond were sworn in Monday along with Sheriff William Gore, District Attorney Summer Stephan and other county officials.



Fletcher is just the second Democrat to serve on the technically nonpartisan Board of Supervisors in roughly three decades and will be the only one on the board until at least 2020. Fletcher handily beat Republican Bonnie Dumanis with roughly 67 percent of the vote during the Nov. 6 election. He will represent the board's fourth district, which includes parts of central and northern San Diego proper from downtown to La Jolla.



Desmond is the former Republican mayor of San Marcos and nearly won the District 5 supervisor seat during the June 2018 primary, finishing about five points short of 50 percent. He would go on to beat Democrat and legislative analyst Michelle Gomez with slightly more than 56 percent of the vote. Desmond will represent north San Diego County, including Carslbad, Oceanside, Fallbrook and Borrego Springs.



Gore, Stephan, Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Ernest Dronenburg and Treasurer/Tax Collector Dan McAllister all won more than 50 percent during the June 2018 primary and did not compete in November. All four were incumbents in their respective races.



Fletcher and Desmond will take their seats Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors holds its first meeting of 2019.