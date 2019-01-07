San Diego County officials sworn in Monday

Ready to make this year the best one yet? Start the new year healthy and happy at Fortis Fitness and YOGALUX!
A San Diego man is competing on this season of the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” which debuted Sunday night.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was sworn in Monday and immediately drew sharp battle lines with President Donald Trump, pledging to enact "progressive, principled" policies as the antidote to the White House's "corruption and incompetence."
For years, the disappearance of the McStay family from their San Diego County home puzzled investigators, with no signs of forced entry and the couple's credit cards untouched.
Newly elected San Diego County supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Jim Desmond were sworn in Monday along with Sheriff William Gore, District Attorney Summer Stephan and other county officials.
As pet owners, we all want to do what’s right for our four-legged family members – so why not ask a professional for tips?
Police on Monday continued the search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a young Marine over the week
As a partial government shutdown hits its third week, the White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.
Kwamie Lassiter, the former Arizona safety who had four interceptions in the Cardinals' season-ending victory that clinched a playoff berth in 1998, died Sunday. He was 49.