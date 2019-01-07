Is America’s 'worst cook' from San Diego?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Diego man is competing on this season of the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” which debuted Sunday night.

Alten Poblete of Mira Mesa is a dog walker, rapper, and pianist who loves chilling on the beach. After years of embarrassing himself in the kitchen, he says he’s ready “for boot camp and to impress the ladies with his own home-cooked meals.”

Alten stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the competition which will award a $25,000 grand prize to whoever makes the most impressive culinary transformation over the course of the season.