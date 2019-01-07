SeaWorld San Diego announces new roller coaster set to open in 2020

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) - California's tallest, fastest and longest "dive" roller coaster will open at SeaWorld in 2020, officials announced Monday.
The new attraction, dubbed "Mako" for the fearsome sharks, will hit speeds of more than 60 mph as screaming riders drop 143 feet.
The ride climbs 153 feet before racing back down to earth. The ride will include roughly 2,500 feet of track and "floorless" cars that will hold 18 riders in three six-person rows, the amusement park said.
Mako will feature elements of conservation focusing on sharks. SeaWorld plans to partner with a shark conservation group for the ride's conservation efforts. According to a SeaWorld representative, such a partnership is still in development. SeaWorld parks have come under criticism in past years for previous shows featuring killer whale Oracas.
The ride is being built by Swiss roller coaster manufacturer Bolliger and Mabillard. The company has built four other roller coasters for SeaWorld since 1997, one in San Antonio and the other three at SeaWorld Orlando. According to SeaWorld officials, construction on the ride is expected to begin by the middle of this year.
Another roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego called "Tidal Twister" is set to make its debut in May of this year. The thrill ride will have riders twisting and banking "as if they are riding the tide along a tight figure-8 track that includes dynamic Zero-G roll at the center section," according to the SeaWorld website.
RELATED COVERAGE
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an ambitious plan Saturday to stimulate economic activity on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border, reinforcing his country’s commitment to manufacturing and trade despite recent U.S. threats to close the border entirely.
Greed drove a Southern California man to kill his business partner's family with a sledgehammer and bury their bodies in the desert, prosecutors said Monday.
A 42-year-old parolee was charged with killing a man as he camped with his daughters in a Southern California state park and shooting at 10 other campers and drivers over two years, prosecutors said Monday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's first act as governor Monday was to propose state-funded health coverage for 138,000 young people in the country illegally and a reinstatement of a mandate that everyone buy insurance or face fines.
California's tallest, fastest and longest "dive" roller coaster will open at SeaWorld in 2020, officials announced Monday. The new attraction, dubbed "Mako" for the fearsome sharks, will hit speeds of more than 60 mph as screaming riders drop 143 feet.
Police on Monday continued the search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a young Marine over the week
As pet owners, we all want to do what’s right for our four-legged family members – so why not ask a professional for tips?
Immigration activists gathered Monday to speak out about what they call a ‘humanitarian crisis’ in San Diego County.
Ready to make this year the best one yet? Start the new year healthy and happy at Fortis Fitness and YOGALUX!
A San Diego man is competing on this season of the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” which debuted Sunday night.