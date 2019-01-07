Mexico launches plan to stimulate US border economy

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an ambitious plan Saturday to stimulate economic activity on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border, reinforcing his country’s commitment to manufacturing and trade despite recent U.S. threats to close the border entirely.
Greed drove a Southern California man to kill his business partner's family with a sledgehammer and bury their bodies in the desert, prosecutors said Monday.
A 42-year-old parolee was charged with killing a man as he camped with his daughters in a Southern California state park and shooting at 10 other campers and drivers over two years, prosecutors said Monday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's first act as governor Monday was to propose state-funded health coverage for 138,000 young people in the country illegally and a reinstatement of a mandate that everyone buy insurance or face fines.
California's tallest, fastest and longest "dive" roller coaster will open at SeaWorld in 2020, officials announced Monday. The new attraction, dubbed "Mako" for the fearsome sharks, will hit speeds of more than 60 mph as screaming riders drop 143 feet.
Police on Monday continued the search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a young Marine over the week
As pet owners, we all want to do what’s right for our four-legged family members – so why not ask a professional for tips?
Immigration activists gathered Monday to speak out about what they call a ‘humanitarian crisis’ in San Diego County.
Ready to make this year the best one yet? Start the new year healthy and happy at Fortis Fitness and YOGALUX!
A San Diego man is competing on this season of the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” which debuted Sunday night.