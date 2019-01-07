How to avoid big heating bills on cold San Diego nights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The cold weather means some San Diegans are turning up the heat. So how can you avoid big bills while staying warm on chilly nights?
News 8’s Monique Griego spoke with SDG&E to get some tips.
"Right now, we're experiencing some very low overnight temperatures,” said SDG&E spokesperson Joe Britton. "Residents typically use three to seven times as much natural gas during the winter months to heat their homes and heat the water in their homes.”
But there are simple ways people can reduce costs, according to Britton:
Turn your water heater down to 120 degrees
Wash your clothes on cold
Make sure your windows and doors are closed and seal up any leaks
Make sure to turn your thermostat down when you're away from your house
Dave Marszelewski says he has his own method of cutting back.
"I take the chill out of the air, but I don't want to run [the heat] all night or whatever, so maybe a couple hours when I get home,” said Marszelewski. “I try to gut it out and turn it on around 7:30 or 8 for a couple hours.”
SDG&E says people can also conserve by using a space heater to warm up a small area and that everyone should have their furnaces checked at least once a year.
"This is not only an important safety tip, but it's also could save you money by being more efficient,” said Britton.
If you don't want to be caught off guard by your bill, Britton says it's important to track your usage online to see where it's spiking.
