Gaslamp magician opens Illusions Dinner Theater

When you are an eleven-year-old magician and you win the Gong Show, what do you do for an encore performance?
Just because your mother told you not to play with fire does not mean you cannot give it a spin. In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Catamaran Resort in Pacific Beach for flames and fun.
When someone says, ‘thank you,’ it is customary and polite to say, ‘you are welcome’ – unless you want to take it to the next level.
The holidays mean family time - and what better place for your family to pick out their next vehicle than the San Diego International Auto Show.
The holidays are filled with tradition. Some, that date back centuries and come from the other side of the sea. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Spring Valley for an Italian Christmas.
Celebrating the holidays without a mother or a father is tough – which is why a group of teachers, students and mothers collected hundreds of gifts for orphans.