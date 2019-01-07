FOUND: La Mesa bulldog missing since Christmas returns home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — News 8 is happy to share a follow-up to a story we brought you last week.

An English bulldog named Gus who went missing on Christmas Day is back with his family in La Mesa, after wandering away from his pet sitter’s home in Linda Vista.

The 6-year-old dog was a bit dehydrated and has lost about 10 pounds but is otherwise doing well after being gone for 12 days.

Gus’s owners got a call early Sunday at the number they printed on many “missing” posters.

“The man who found him was living in his car,” said Gus’s owner Melissa Ouelette. “We're not sure if he had him for a long time or had just found him. We didn't ask too many questions; we were just so excited to have Gus. It was 3:30 in the morning, in the pouring rain, dark, so we offered the reward - no questions asked.”

The man received $1,000 and Gus's family says they hope it helps him and his family. They also said they are very grateful that he found and returned Gus.

