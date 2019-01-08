Sig Alert issued after pedestrian struck by car in Mira Mesa

High temperatures slightly higher Tuesday afternoon due to high pressure and weak offshore flow. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday through the weekend west of the mountains.
In their second season since their move to Los Angeles, the Chargers have a real shot at the Super Bowl – but local reactions have been mixed.
As she nears a decision on whether to seek the presidency, Sen. Kamala Harris is taking on what could be a hurdle in a Democratic primary: her past as a prosecutor.
President Donald Trump and his officials persist in promoting the discredited notion that terror suspects are pouring into the U.S. from Mexico by the thousands.
Greed drove a Southern California man to kill his business partner's family with a sledgehammer and bury their bodies in the desert, prosecutors said Monday.
News 8 is happy to share a follow-up to a story we brought you last week. An English bulldog named Gus who went missing on Christmas Day is back with his family in La Mesa, after wandering away from his pet sitter’s home in Linda Vista.
When you are an eleven-year-old magician and you win the Gong Show, what do you do for an encore performance?
The cold weather means some San Diegans are turning up the heat. So how can you avoid big bills while staying warm on chilly nights?
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an ambitious plan Saturday to stimulate economic activity on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border, reinforcing his country’s commitment to manufacturing and trade despite recent U.S. threats to close the border entirely.