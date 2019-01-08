Sig Alert issued after pedestrian struck by car in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A Sig Alert was issued Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a car, authorities said.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Black Mountain Road in Mira Mesa.

According to police, the pedestrian had major injuries and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Crews shut down the intersection at Black Mountain Road to Westview Parkway.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

