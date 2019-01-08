City Council to hold second vote on styrofoam ban

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council will hold its second vote on a controversial ban on the use of styrofoam within city limits at Tuesday's 10 a.m. meeting.



The ordinance, authored by City Councilman Chris Ward, would ban the use and distribution within city limits of products like egg cartons, food containers, coolers, ice chests, pool or beach toys, mooring buoys and navigation markers made fully or partially of polystyrene foam, otherwise known by the commercial Dow Chemical Co. designation, Styrofoam.



"The impacts of Polystyrene and single-use plastics are permanent and threaten the health of San Diegans, wildlife, and industries critical to our region," said Chris Ward's office in a statement. "Officially passing this ordinance puts us in line with other California cities on the issue to secure a safe, sustainable future for our marine environment, our children and their families."



The council originally approved the ban by a 5-3 vote Oct. 15 but, due to the city charter, the council must hold a second vote to fully approve the ordinance. With Democrats holding a 6-3 majority on the technically nonpartisan council, the ban seems sure to pass.



If approved, the ban would take effect 30 days after the vote. Restaurants with a gross annual income of fewer than $500,000 can also apply for a waiver of no more than two years.



The ban is primarily opposed by small restaurants, who argue that they cannot absorb the added cost of renewable alternatives like compostable paper. The San Diego Chapter of the California Restaurant Association said that small restaurants and food-service businesses could be forced to pay up to 145 percent more for products other than polystyrene.



The ban's proponents, such as environmental organizations like the 5 Gyres Institute and the Surfrider Foundation, argue that polystyrene's environmental strain is not worth the convenience. Polystyrene products take hundreds of years to degrade and eventually break down into small particles called microplastics. Marine and terrestial fauna often mistake polystyrene for food, as well.



One hour prior to the council's meeting a group of small restaurant owners will urge the council to rethink the ban and allow new council members Monica Montgomery, Vivian Moreno and Dr. Jen Campbell to hear the concerns of their constituents.



The restaurateurs will give a news conference in front of the City Administration Building at 202 C St. The City Council will convene at 10 a.m. in the City Administration Building's 12th floor Council Chamber.