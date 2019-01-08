Jury selection to begin for accused driver in deadly Chicano Park crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jury selection is set to get underway Tuesday for the trial of a Navy petty officer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when his pickup truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people.

Richard Anthony Sepolio was allegedly behind the wheel of a G-M-C pickup truck around 3:30 in the afternoon on October 15, 2016, when the truck went over a concrete railing on the north side of the bridge and killed 50-year-old Annamarie Contreras, 52-year-old Cruz Contreras, 49-year-old Andre Banks and 45-year-old Francine Jimenez.

Prosecutors say Sepolio used Uber to go to a restaurant prior to the crash, where he had a bottle of wine and a couple of cocktails.

Sepolio then allegedly used Uber to go to the house of a female friend before getting into the pickup truck and heading home toward Coronado.

